CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Sells 253,857 Shares

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) insider David Fineberg sold 253,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total value of £990,042.30 ($1,293,496.60).

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 422 ($5.51). The company had a trading volume of 784,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,082. The company has a market capitalization of $959.37 million and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 341.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.46. CMC Markets plc has a 1 year low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 437.50 ($5.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) price objective for the company. Shore Capital lowered CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 291 ($3.80).

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

