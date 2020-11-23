Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)’s (CBG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CBG. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).
LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,379 ($18.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,125.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,105.09.
In related news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,167.90 ($25,042.98). Also, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total value of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71). Insiders acquired 1,837 shares of company stock worth $1,946,353 in the last 90 days.
Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
