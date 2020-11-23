Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

CBGPF opened at $14.45 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

