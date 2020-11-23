Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Short Interest Up 16.9% in October

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 502,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CWEN.A traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,384 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

