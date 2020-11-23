Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price to $18.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBEX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IBEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

