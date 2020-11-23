Cindicator Market Cap Achieves $19.15 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $19.15 million and approximately $62,670.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00080923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00376889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.57 or 0.03161063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

