CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers products, such as deposits; loans; personal financing; credit cards; wealth management and investments; bancassurance; remittance and foreign exchange; and online, mobile, self-service, and phone banking services to individuals.

