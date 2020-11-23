CIBC Increases Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$63.00

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

MRU stock opened at C$60.68 on Thursday. Metro Inc. has a twelve month low of C$49.03 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$63.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

