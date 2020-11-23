CIBC Downgrades Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$102.30.

Get Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$104.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.09. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.68.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$123,769.33. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.19, for a total transaction of C$730,392.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$570,804.50. Insiders have sold a total of 23,236 shares of company stock worth $2,285,910 over the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.