Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chubb by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,302 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 139.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 123.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 974,209 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $83,217,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 283.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 715,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 528,945 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.36. 9,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,740. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

