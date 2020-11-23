Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.56. 19,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.