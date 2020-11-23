Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,559. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

