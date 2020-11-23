China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and treasury operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.