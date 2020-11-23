China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.