China Biologic Products (CBPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of China Biologic Products stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average of $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.44. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $119.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBPO. BidaskClub lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

