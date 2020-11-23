China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised China Automotive Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of 338.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

China Automotive Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

