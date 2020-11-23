Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.39. 313,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,279,097. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

