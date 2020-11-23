Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 667,800 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 819,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 667.8 days.

OTCMKTS CWSRF opened at $8.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.