Chartist Inc. CA Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.27. The stock had a trading volume of 888,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,854,430. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $179.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.72 and a 200 day moving average of $149.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.