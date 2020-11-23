Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Buys 908 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £227 ($296.58).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 983 shares of Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £226.09 ($295.39).

LON:CAU remained flat at $GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Centaur Media Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

