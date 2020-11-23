Cellnex Telecom’s (CLLNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of CLLNY opened at $31.10 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

