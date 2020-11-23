Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Down 15.3% in October

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.78% of Cellect Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOP stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Cellect Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

