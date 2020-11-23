Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, November 27th

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, November 27th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of CDR opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

CDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

