CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Gap Down to $58.47

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.47, but opened at $55.29. CBRE Group shares last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $390,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 99.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

