Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.95.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $172.23 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $176.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $5,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

