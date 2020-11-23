Caspian (CSP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $895.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $895.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00080191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00382287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.21 or 0.03163108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029247 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.