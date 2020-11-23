CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises approximately 2.4% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.15% of CarMax worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in CarMax by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.92. 20,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,901. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

