CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.07. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

