Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 1,488.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after buying an additional 1,581,103 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,635,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 911,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

