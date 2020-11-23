Canaccord Genuity Raises Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$0.80

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a sell rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.70.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$0.74 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,093,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,613.10.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

