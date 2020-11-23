Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.91.

NYSE:CWH opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.73. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.26 per share, with a total value of $100,167.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,726 shares in the company, valued at $17,347,040.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,225 shares of company stock worth $809,355. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

