Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $436,244.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 324,406 shares in the company, valued at $36,083,679.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,275 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,760. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.94. 9,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

