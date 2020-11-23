Cabot Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Cabot has raised its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 72.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. Cabot has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.