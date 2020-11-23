Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BURL opened at $232.53 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.54.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

