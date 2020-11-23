BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 3.36. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $60.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.73 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 229.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 30.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 68.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 120,305 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

