Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $384.99. 21,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $393.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,380 shares of company stock worth $182,924,394 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.73.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

