British Land’s (BTLCY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British Land from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

BTLCY opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

