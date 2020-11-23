British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BTLCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut British Land from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

BTLCY opened at $6.26 on Monday. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

