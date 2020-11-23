British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) PT Lowered to GBX 335 at Barclays

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 449.18 ($5.87).

BLND opened at GBX 474.60 ($6.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 648.40 ($8.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 388.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 377.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.64%.

In other news, insider William Jackson acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £8,403.50 ($10,979.23). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,567 shares of company stock valued at $885,511.

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

