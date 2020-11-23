BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 12,108 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

