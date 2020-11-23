BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. CWM LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $336,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $174.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average is $140.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $176.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

