BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,989 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

WFC opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.