Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $61.25. 334,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,572,273. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

