Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $1.92. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.