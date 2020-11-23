Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brainsway from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Brainsway in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Brainsway has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 42.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brainsway will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Brainsway by 78.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Brainsway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

