BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BP by 109.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

BP stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.