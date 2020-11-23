Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,288.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,937 over the last ninety days. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,679. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.