Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $3.84. Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 67,138 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) Company Profile (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

