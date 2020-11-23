Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $23.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,015.99. 11,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,795.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,718.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,128.02. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,822.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

