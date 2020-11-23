Boingo Wireless Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,807 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 750% compared to the average volume of 683 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth $6,692,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,073 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 133.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIFI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,851. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $572.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIFI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

