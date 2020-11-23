BMO Capital Markets Boosts Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$7.00

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.38.

Shares of VII stock opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$9.05. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.81.

In other Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,300.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

